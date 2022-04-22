Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.89 EPS

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE THC opened at $86.67 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $54.54 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.61.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after buying an additional 454,329 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 71,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.