Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.89 EPS

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE THC opened at $86.67 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $54.54 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.61.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
THC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
