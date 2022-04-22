PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.000-$9.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PVH. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered PVH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PVH from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.29.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH stock opened at $78.32 on Friday. PVH has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day moving average is $98.35.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.13%.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in PVH by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 79,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in PVH by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after acquiring an additional 99,552 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PVH by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About PVH (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.