Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $980.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Valmont Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.000-$13.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $13.00-13.50 EPS.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $264.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.87. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $203.30 and a 12-month high of $277.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after buying an additional 30,937 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Valmont Industries by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

