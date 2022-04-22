Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0318 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of PBT opened at $13.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $14.69.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 152,604 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 8.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 80.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust (Get Rating)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.