Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NBW)

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBW. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 174.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 28,940 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 6.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

