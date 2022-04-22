Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of Franklin Financial Services stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average of $33.19. Franklin Financial Services has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 29.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 15.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 173.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

