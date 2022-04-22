Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.
Shares of Franklin Financial Services stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average of $33.19. Franklin Financial Services has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $35.00.
Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 29.25%.
Franklin Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.
