Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of HLAN opened at $95.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.76. The company has a market capitalization of $190.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.73. Heartland BancCorp has a 1-year low of $87.00 and a 1-year high of $96.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $0.63. This represents a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

