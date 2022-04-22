AT&T (NYSE:T) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:T opened at $20.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average of $24.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.62.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 117,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $2,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

