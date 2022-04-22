Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.40

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON CRU opened at GBX 15.15 ($0.20) on Friday. Coral Products has a 1 year low of GBX 11.65 ($0.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 17.89 ($0.23). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 14.83. The firm has a market cap of £11.91 million and a P/E ratio of 31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.99.
About Coral Products (Get Rating)
See Also
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Receive News & Ratings for Coral Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.