Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.40

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON CRU opened at GBX 15.15 ($0.20) on Friday. Coral Products has a 1 year low of GBX 11.65 ($0.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 17.89 ($0.23). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 14.83. The firm has a market cap of £11.91 million and a P/E ratio of 31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, vacuum formed, fabricated products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also resells and distributes a range of trigger sprays and nozzles; and designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, and aerosol caps, as well as operates as a trade molder for other U.K.

