Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAFE stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. Safehold has a twelve month low of $45.46 and a twelve month high of $95.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average of $65.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.41.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 8,200 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.97 per share, with a total value of $499,954.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,275,013 shares of company stock valued at $193,251,461. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Safehold by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Safehold by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Safehold by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

