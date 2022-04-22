San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0829 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

NYSE SJT opened at $10.22 on Friday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 17,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

