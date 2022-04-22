Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.10 EPS

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $299.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.85. Watsco has a 1 year low of $252.50 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.94%.

In related news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $995,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.83.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

