Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.840-$1.880 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.84-$1.88 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $82.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.71. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 157.50%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REXR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,858,000 after purchasing an additional 13,956 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 306,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,844,000 after buying an additional 25,004 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 302,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,565,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,605,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 82,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

