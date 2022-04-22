Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE PZN opened at $7.57 on Friday. Pzena Investment Management has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter.

In other Pzena Investment Management news, CEO Richard Stanton Pzena purchased 779,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $4,248,743.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 53.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 220.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Pzena Investment Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pzena Investment Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

