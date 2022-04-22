SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 53.29%. The company had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $75.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.91 and a 200 day moving average of $77.03. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $85.65.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.96%.

In other news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial downgraded SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

About SL Green Realty (Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.