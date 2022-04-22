Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Releases Earnings Results

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

NYSE:SNV opened at $46.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.41. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,045,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,502,000 after purchasing an additional 194,229 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,839,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,059,000 after buying an additional 53,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,288,000 after buying an additional 190,830 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 217,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,392,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

