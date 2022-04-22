PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.000-$9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.34 billion-$9.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.41 billion.PVH also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.600 EPS.

NYSE:PVH opened at $78.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.35. PVH has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. PVH’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.13%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PVH. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PVH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush lowered shares of PVH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.29.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in PVH by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

