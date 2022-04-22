Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

NYSEAMERICAN NBO opened at $10.55 on Friday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBO. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 50.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 37,121 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

