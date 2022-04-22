DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

DCP Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 40.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DCP Midstream to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average is $30.44. DCP Midstream has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 910,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,034,000 after acquiring an additional 385,096 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,366,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,553,000 after acquiring an additional 311,761 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,847,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,703,000 after acquiring an additional 70,316 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 14,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

