Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share.

NYSE:TRV opened at $176.26 on Friday. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 448,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,129,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

