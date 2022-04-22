The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Price Target to $23.00

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of MYGN opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $36.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -57.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,231,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,336,000 after buying an additional 2,238,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,684,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,301,000 after buying an additional 1,123,482 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,083,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,508,000 after purchasing an additional 543,512 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,456,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

