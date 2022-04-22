JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target to GBX 500

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 480 ($6.25) to GBX 500 ($6.51) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.10 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.79.

BP stock opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average is $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. BP has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The company has a market cap of $100.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. BP’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BP will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 57.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter worth $5,316,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in BP by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 2.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,896 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 30,561 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 20.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

