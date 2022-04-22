Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AHH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Shares of AHH stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $49.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.60 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHH. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. 60.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

