JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $88.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IBP. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.22.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $83.96 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $75.95 and a fifty-two week high of $141.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.48.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 37,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

