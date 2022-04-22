Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

CPSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Computer Programs and Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $501.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP James Patrick Murphy sold 1,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $35,316.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $28,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,459 shares of company stock worth $238,223 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

