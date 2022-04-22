Strong (STRONG) Price Reaches $29.48 on Exchanges

Strong (STRONG) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One Strong coin can currently be bought for about $29.48 or 0.00073016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Strong has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Strong alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00045182 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,982.63 or 0.07387508 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,360.46 or 0.99966509 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00035105 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STRONGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.