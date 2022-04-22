Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Down 5.7%

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $134.44 and last traded at $136.96. Approximately 43,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,705,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.17.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Macquarie boosted their price target on Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.54.
The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.79.
In related news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total transaction of $509,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,349. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Twilio by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Twilio by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
