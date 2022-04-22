PUBLISH Trading Up 56% This Week (NEWS)

PUBLISH (NEWS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, PUBLISH has traded up 56% against the US dollar. One PUBLISH coin can now be purchased for $0.0312 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. PUBLISH has a market cap of $6.23 million and $48,932.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00033937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00104095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About PUBLISH

NEWS is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @PUBLISH_Inc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io . PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

