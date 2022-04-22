Unifty Market Cap Hits $30.23 Million (NIF)

Unifty (NIF) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Unifty has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $30.23 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for $17.40 or 0.00043107 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unifty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00045182 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,982.63 or 0.07387508 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,360.46 or 0.99966509 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00035105 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NIFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.