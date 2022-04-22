SharedStake (SGT) Market Cap Reaches $5,176.35

SharedStake (SGT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 22nd. SharedStake has a market cap of $5,176.35 and $322.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SharedStake has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One SharedStake coin can now be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00045182 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,982.63 or 0.07387508 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,360.46 or 0.99966509 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00035105 BTC.

About SharedStake

SharedStake launched on February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

Buying and Selling SharedStake

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SharedStake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SharedStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

