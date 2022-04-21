IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,479 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,921 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FULT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 749,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 361,812 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at $3,120,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,919,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 178.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 195,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 125,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after buying an additional 119,363 shares in the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FULT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

