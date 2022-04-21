Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $10.28 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $10,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after buying an additional 1,265,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,707,000 after acquiring an additional 331,051 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,557 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,992,000 after purchasing an additional 240,696 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $221.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.02. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.27.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

