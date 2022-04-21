Atria Investments LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,523 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,627,021 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $177,289,000 after buying an additional 839,640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 985.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 854,094 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $37,264,000 after buying an additional 775,417 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $29,451,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 504.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 766,314 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,434,000 after buying an additional 639,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 307.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 825,519 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $36,018,000 after buying an additional 622,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $38.39 on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.13.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STM shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

