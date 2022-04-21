Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Downgraded to Sell at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Pivotal Research currently has $235.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock, down from their previous price target of $550.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $396.47.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $226.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $100.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $367.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.62. Netflix has a 1-year low of $212.51 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

