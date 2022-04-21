Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $300.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $605.00.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $740.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $396.47.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $226.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix has a one year low of $212.51 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $367.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.5% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

