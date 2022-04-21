Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $465.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NFLX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Netflix from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $737.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $396.47.

NFLX opened at $226.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $510.62. Netflix has a 1-year low of $212.51 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,268,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,219 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $538,314,000. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $510,468,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

