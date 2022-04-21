Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has $355.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $396.47.

NFLX stock opened at $226.19 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $212.51 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,219 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $538,314,000. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $510,468,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

