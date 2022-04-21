Atria Investments LLC Acquires 503 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHE. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,215,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 307.1% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after buying an additional 16,604 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 177.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,770,000 after buying an additional 104,279 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts:

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $511.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $486.21 and its 200 day moving average is $483.61. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $539.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

CHE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.23, for a total transaction of $211,098.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,778,677.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total transaction of $513,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,134,537. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.