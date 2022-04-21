Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,920 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $9,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Exelon by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,292 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Exelon by 2,084.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,495,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Exelon by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,360 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $51,925,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Exelon by 100.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,667,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,780,000 after purchasing an additional 835,324 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $50.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

