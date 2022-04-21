Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,831 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 86,501 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WYNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Union Gaming Research boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $77.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.47. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 2.30. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $136.83.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

