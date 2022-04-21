Advisor Partners LLC Invests $67,000 in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,258 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,788 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 663,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 201,041 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 500,814 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

