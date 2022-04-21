Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Position Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 5.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

OC stock opened at $88.13 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

