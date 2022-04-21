IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 800 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Community Banks by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 22,860 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Community Banks by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Community Banks by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

UCBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,504,414.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.04.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $202.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

