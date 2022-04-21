Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Newmont by 44.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,683 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Newmont by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $90,515,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Newmont by 9.2% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,207,000 after buying an additional 1,435,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 72.8% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,688,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,961,000 after buying an additional 1,132,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $82.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.30 and its 200-day moving average is $64.16. The company has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $86.37.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 151.72%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,838,533. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.15.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

