Atria Investments LLC Sells 3,273 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Yum China by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 310,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on YUMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.98.

YUMC opened at $43.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.98. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 10.05%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

Yum China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.