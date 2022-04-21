Atria Investments LLC Purchases 236 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 258,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 134,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,590,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB opened at $246.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.68 and a 200 day moving average of $251.77. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $227.48 and a 12 month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

