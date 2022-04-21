SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn Sells 1,474 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $29,362.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,517.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SIBN opened at $22.22 on Thursday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.96 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $744.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,090,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,646,000 after buying an additional 825,476 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,962,000 after purchasing an additional 304,050 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,762,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 309.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,570,000 after purchasing an additional 760,836 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 25.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,589,000 after purchasing an additional 159,357 shares during the period.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

