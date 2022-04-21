SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn Sells 1,474 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $29,362.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,517.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
SIBN opened at $22.22 on Thursday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.96 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $744.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,090,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,646,000 after buying an additional 825,476 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,962,000 after purchasing an additional 304,050 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,762,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 309.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,570,000 after purchasing an additional 760,836 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 25.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,589,000 after purchasing an additional 159,357 shares during the period.
SI-BONE Company Profile (Get Rating)
SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.
