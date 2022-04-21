IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 578 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,705 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,618,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,218,000 after acquiring an additional 55,287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,973,000 after acquiring an additional 586,098 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,752,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,501,000 after acquiring an additional 756,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,807,000 after acquiring an additional 36,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.23. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $765.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 9.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WERN shares. Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

