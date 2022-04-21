Atria Investments LLC Invests $1.82 Million in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth $150,000.

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.16. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $50.53.

