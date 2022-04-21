Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 7,200 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Marten Transport by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Marten Transport by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

MRTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens increased their price target on Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.96. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $287.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $174,908.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John H. Turner sold 9,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $174,767.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,324 shares of company stock valued at $526,179. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marten Transport Profile (Get Rating)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.